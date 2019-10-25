Man stabbed in neck in Tokyo hospital parking lot

A 67-year-old man was stabbed in the neck by another man in Ichigaya Yamabushicho, Shinjuku Ward, in Tokyo on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:15 a.m. in the parking lot of a hospital, where the victim works, Fuji TV reported. A passerby called 110 and said a man was lying on the ground, bleeding from the neck.

The victim was taken to hospital with two stab wounds to his neck and is in a stable condition, police said. The victim said he had just gotten out of his car when a man he didn’t know came up to him and stabbed him.

The attacker is described as being about 170 cms tall, inches late 40s or early 50s, and was wearing black.

The scene of the crime is about 100 meters from Ushigome-yanagicho Station on the Oedo subway line.

© Japan Today