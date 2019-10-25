Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man stabbed in neck in Tokyo hospital parking lot

6 Comments
TOKYO

A 67-year-old man was stabbed in the neck by another man in Ichigaya Yamabushicho, Shinjuku Ward, in Tokyo on Friday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 7:15 a.m. in the parking lot of a hospital, where the victim works, Fuji TV reported. A passerby called 110 and said a man was lying on the ground, bleeding from the neck.

The victim was taken to hospital with two stab wounds to his neck and is in a stable condition, police said. The victim said he had just gotten out of his car when a man he didn’t know came up to him and stabbed him.

The attacker is described as being about 170 cms tall, inches late 40s or early 50s, and was wearing black.

The scene of the crime is about 100 meters from Ushigome-yanagicho Station on the Oedo subway line.

6 Comments
Well, if you have to get stabbed in the neck, a hospital parking lot is one of the better places for it to happen. The location may have saved his life.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Ah, Japan! The land of random stabbings! There must be a heck of a lot of lions out there running around looking fir someone to stab.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

We don't know that it was random.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

What is it with all the neck stabbing lately?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

@ commanteer - in this case, that may have been true. But years ago in a Hachioji, a supermarket parking attendant was stabbed to death when he intervened in a dispute a few meters from an EMT/fire station.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It's either a random nutter, a targeted whack, or a bit of 'road / parking rage'. Basically, we don't know. Anyway, if you're going to get stabbed by someone, a hospital car park is probably the best place.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

