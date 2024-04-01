Man stabbed in Osaka; work colleague suspected, police say

A Vietnamese man was stabbed on Sunday and is in a critical condition in hospital, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3 p.m. on a street in Hirano Ward, Kyodo News reported. A man called 119 and reported that someone had been stabbed. Police said the victim was stabbed in his upper body. He was taken to hospital and remained unconscious on Monday.

A man who accompanied the victim to hospital told police the perpetrator was another Vietnamese man. The suspect, whose whereabouts are unknown, and the victim work at the same construction company, police said.

