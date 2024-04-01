Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man stabbed in Osaka; work colleague suspected, police say

2 Comments
OSAKA

A Vietnamese man was stabbed on Sunday and is in a critical condition in hospital, police said.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3 p.m. on a street in Hirano Ward, Kyodo News reported. A man called 119 and reported that someone had been stabbed. Police said the victim was stabbed in his upper body. He was taken to hospital and remained unconscious on Monday.

A man who accompanied the victim to hospital told police the perpetrator was another Vietnamese man. The suspect, whose whereabouts are unknown, and the victim work at the same construction company, police said.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A must-buy product at Don Quijote!

See what's trending at Don Quijote in Japan and why you should get them!

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

The amount of violent crime committed by people from Vietnam in Osaka is very high. We need more checks on those we allow to reside here before it gets too late.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The Japanese commit the greatest number of violent crimes.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Summer Tech Camp Programs For Kids in Japan 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Bitchu Matsuyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

School Entrance Ceremony in Japan: Preparation For Parents

Savvy Tokyo

Musha Gyoretsu Warrior Parade

GaijinPot Travel

Top 5 Tokyo Fashion Color Trends This Spring 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Tsuwano Yabusame Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Okuizumo: Timeless Beauty Forged in the Heart of Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

25 Things to Do in Yokohama

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Great Buddha of Takaoka (Takaoka Daibutsu)

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

The 10 Best Things To Do in Kobe

GaijinPot Blog

Daisho-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

10 Beautiful Spots in Tokyo for Sakura Photography

GaijinPot Blog