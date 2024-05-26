Man stabbed in pachinko parlor parking lot in Tokushima

A 57-year-old man was stabbed in the parking lot of a pachinko parlor in Tokushima City, Tokushima Prefecture, on Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 12:05 a.m. Sankei Shimbun reported that a man called 119 and said a man was stabbed after he got into an argument with a group of men.

The victim, Takao Bando, was stabbed in the stomach and taken to hospital where he is a critical condition, police said.

Police said they have learned that Bando was called by an acquaintance and went to the scene, where he was attacked by several men. The acquaintance called 119 after the attack, while the other men fled in a car.

The scene is along a national highway about 400 meters southeast of Fuchu Station on the JR Tokushima Line.

