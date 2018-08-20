Man stabbed on Saitama street after argument with assailant

Police in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested an unemployed 45-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 32-year-old man following an argument on the street.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said the suspect, Shinji Minato, has admitted to the charge, but denied any intent to kill, Fuji TV reported.

Police said that Minato first hit the victim on the right shoulder with a metal rod as he sat in his car. When the victim got out of the car, Minato produced a knife and stabbed him in the neck. The victim was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Monday.

Police said the two men did not know each other and that the trouble apparently started after the man parked his car in a spot that Minato objected to.

