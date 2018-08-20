Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man stabbed on Saitama street after argument with assailant

2 Comments
KAWAGUCHI, Saitama

Police in Kawaguchi, Saitama Prefecture, have arrested an unemployed 45-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a 32-year-old man following an argument on the street.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Police said the suspect, Shinji Minato, has admitted to the charge, but denied any intent to kill, Fuji TV reported.

Police said that Minato first hit the victim on the right shoulder with a metal rod as he sat in his car. When the victim got out of the car, Minato produced a knife and stabbed him in the neck. The victim was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition on Monday.

Police said the two men did not know each other and that the trouble apparently started after the man parked his car in a spot that Minato objected to.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

BMW INTERNATIONAL GOLF CHALLENGE 2018

Sep 28th, The Royal Golf Club, Ibaraki. Open Golf Competition

www.bmwgolfjapan.com

Sign Up

2 Comments
Login to comment

He stabbed him in the neck, but there was "no intent to kill."

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

wish people would just mind their own business instead of telling strangers how to park and whatever other nosy comments....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog