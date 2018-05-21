Man stabbed on subway in Tokyo

A man was stabbed in the left thigh while he was riding the subway in Tokyo on Monday.

According to police, the man was stabbed during rush hour sometime between 8:30 and 8:45 a.m. on the Tozai line, Sankei Shimbun reported. When the train arrived at Minami-sunamachi Station, the man, who is in his 40s, felt a pain in his left thigh and noticed blood coming through his pants.

The man asked station staff to call police. He was taken to hospital but his injury is not life threatening, police said.

Police are examining station platform surveillance camera footage to try and see who got out of the car the man was in when the train arrived at the station.

Tokyo Metro Co, which operates the Tozai line, is planning to install security cameras on all train cars, Kyodo reported. JR East has already begun putting security cameras on all its trains to enhance security. Other rail operators are expected to follow suit.

