Man stabbed, robbed of ¥2 mil outside Naha apartment

A man in his 30s was attacked and robbed of 2 million yen just after he left his apartment in Naha, Okinawa, police said Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 4:10 p.m. Saturday. The man was leaving his apartment with a shoulder bag containing the cash, when he was accosted by two men on the stairs, local media reported. One of the attackers stabbed the man in the left leg and thigh, while the other man grabbed his bag.

The victim managed to call 110. He was taken to hospital where doctors said his wounds were not life-threatening.

Police said the man operated a bar and the cash in his bag was to pay his employees.

