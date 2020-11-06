Man stabbed, robbed of ¥70,000 in Tokyo park

A man was stabbed and robbed of 70,000 yen in cash in Tokyo’s Ueno Park on Thursday night.

According to police, the victim, a company employee in his 50s, received a neck wound by a knife-wielding man as he walked in the park at around 8 p.m., Fuji TV reported.

Police said the victim was taken to hospital and that his wound is not life-threatening.

The incident occurred near the rental boats for Shinobazu Pond within the park. The victim told police the attacker, whom he did not know, walked past him, then turned around, pulled out a knife and demanded money.

