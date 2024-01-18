Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Noto Quake Relief
crime

Man stabbed, robbed while walking home in Kanagawa

KANAGAWA

A man in his 50s was stabbed and robbed by two men who accosted him as he walked home in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Wednesday.

According to police, the man’s wife called 110 at around 9 p.m. and said her husband had been stabbed by two men who stole 200,000 yen in cash from him, Kyodo News reported.

The victim told police two men on bicycles came up behind him as he was walking home, threatened him, demanding money. When he refused, one man stabbed him in the stomach with a knife, while the other stole about 200,000 yen in cash that was in an envelope in the man's pocket.

Police said the man's injuries were not life-threatening and added that they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the two men.

