Man stabbed to death after fracas on Kitakyushu street

Police examine the spot early Sunday where a man was stabbed to death in Kitakyushu late Saturday night.

A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death after he became involved in a heated argument with a group of men and women on a street in Kitakyushu on Saturday night.

Police received a call at around 11:15 p.m. reporting that a man was lying on the street in Kokura-kita Ward, Fuji TV reported. The caller said he had seen the man having a loud argument with several men and women.

When police arrived at the scene, the victim, Tetsuya Hayashi, of unknown address and occupation, was lying on the ground, bleeding from a knife wound to the stomach. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

