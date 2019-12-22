Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Police examine the spot early Sunday where a man was stabbed to death in Kitakyushu late Saturday night. Photo: KYODO
crime

Man stabbed to death after fracas on Kitakyushu street

KITAKYUSHU

A 40-year-old man was stabbed to death after he became involved in a heated argument with a group of men and women on a street in Kitakyushu on Saturday night.

Police received a call at around 11:15 p.m. reporting that a man was lying on the street in Kokura-kita Ward, Fuji TV reported. The caller said he had seen the man having a loud argument with several men and women.

When police arrived at the scene, the victim, Tetsuya Hayashi, of unknown address and occupation, was lying on the ground, bleeding from a knife wound to the stomach. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

When police arrived at the scene, the victim, Tetsuya Hayashi, of unknown address and occupation,

How are we supposed to form an opinion without knowing his address or occupation?!

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Unknown address and occupation strikes again, just like the Scarlet Pimpernel.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

