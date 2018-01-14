Man stabbed to death, another wounded on street in Hiroshima

Police in Hiroshima have arrested an unemployed 33-year-old man on suspicion of murder and attempted murder after he stabbed to death a 75-year-old man and seriously wounded a 20 year-old man on a street on Sunday night.

According to police, the stabbings took place at a bus stop in Asakita Ward at around 10:15 p.m. Fuji TV reported that police received a call from a pedestrian, saying that two men had been attacked by a man with a knife.

Police rushed to the scene and found Norio Zayama, 75, bleeding from a stab wound to his stomach. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Nearby was a 20-year-old university student who had been stabbed in the back. Police said he was taken to hospital but his wound is not life-threatening.

The student, who was stabbed first, said he did not know the man who attacked him.

About 90 minutes later, near the south exit of JR Hiroshima Station, which is 14 kilometers from the crime scene, police found the suspect, Go Takahashi. Police said Takahashi had called a friend and said he had stabbed two men and that he was at Hiroshima Station. The friend called 110.

Police said Takahashi has admitted to the charges and quoted him as saying he also wanted to kill himself. The knife was left at the scene.

