Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man stabbed to death in lodging facility in Tokyo

0 Comments
TOKYO

A man in his 20s was stabbed to death in a cheap lodging facility in Taito Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday, police said, adding they are looking for a suspect, a man in his 50s who also lived at the facility.

According to police, an employee at the facility called 110 at around 5:50 a.m. and said a man had been stabbed, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police rushed to the scene and found a man in his 20s, bleeding from knife wounds to his back and stomach, collapsed in the corridor on the second floor of the building. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect, who lived in a room on the same floor, fled after the incident but a blood-stained knife was found in his room. Street surveillance camera footage showed him running from the building and heading toward JR Minami-Senju Station.

Other lodgers said the suspect and victim had quarreled over noise before.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Outdoors

Top 5 Tohoku Destinations to Visit in 2021

GaijinPot Travel

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Here’s How You Can Contribute To Okinawa’s Sustainable Islands

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: White Day Questions

Savvy Tokyo

Sponsored Post

Plan A Post-Pandemic Retreat In Northern Okinawa

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Tohoku

GaijinPot Travel

Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel

10 Years After the Great East Japan Earthquake

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week 121: System Failure Hits 5,000 Mizuho Bank ATMs

GaijinPot Blog

History

Gunkanjima (Hashima Island)

GaijinPot Travel