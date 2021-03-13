Man stabbed to death in lodging facility in Tokyo

A man in his 20s was stabbed to death in a cheap lodging facility in Taito Ward, Tokyo, on Saturday, police said, adding they are looking for a suspect, a man in his 50s who also lived at the facility.

According to police, an employee at the facility called 110 at around 5:50 a.m. and said a man had been stabbed, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police rushed to the scene and found a man in his 20s, bleeding from knife wounds to his back and stomach, collapsed in the corridor on the second floor of the building. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect, who lived in a room on the same floor, fled after the incident but a blood-stained knife was found in his room. Street surveillance camera footage showed him running from the building and heading toward JR Minami-Senju Station.

Other lodgers said the suspect and victim had quarreled over noise before.

