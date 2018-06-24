Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man stabbed to death in Fukuoka

FUKUOKA

A man was stabbed on Sunday at a facility within a defunct elementary school in a shopping district of Fukuoka city, police said.

The man in his 40s was stabbed in the back with a knife around 8 p.m. and pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital, according to police.

Police are searching for the attacker who apparently fled from the scene on a bicycle.

The victim is believed to have been a lecturer at an information technology seminar being held at the facility, according to the police.

Another random act of public violence.

Frightening.

