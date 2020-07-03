Man stabbed to death on Nagoya street

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 62-year-old male acquaintance after they got into an argument on a street in Nagoya.

According to police, Koji Morinaga, a temp worker, stabbed Katsuhiko Muroya, a company employee, in the left side of his chest with a knife at around 1 p.m. Thursday, Fuji TV reported. A passerby called 119 and said a man was lying on the sidewalk, bleeding from an injury. Muroya was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Morinaga was arrested by police around 150 meters from the crime scene, not too far from his home in Meito Ward.

Police said Morinaga has admitted to the charge. He was quoted by police as saying he had been having an affair with Muroya’s wife and that was what they had been arguing about. At 10:40 a.m., Morinaga called police and said he wanted to stab someone who was irritating him.

Just before the incident, Muroya’s wife had driven to see Morinaga at his home.

