Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man stabbed to death on Nagoya street

0 Comments
NAGOYA

Police in Nagoya have arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of killing a 62-year-old male acquaintance after they got into an argument on a street in Nagoya.

According to police, Koji Morinaga, a temp worker, stabbed Katsuhiko Muroya, a company employee, in the left side of his chest with a knife at around 1 p.m. Thursday, Fuji TV reported. A passerby called 119 and said a man was lying on the sidewalk, bleeding from an injury. Muroya was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Morinaga was arrested by police around 150 meters from the crime scene, not too far from his home in Meito Ward.

Police said Morinaga has admitted to the charge. He was quoted by police as saying he had been having an affair with Muroya’s wife and that was what they had been arguing about. At 10:40 a.m., Morinaga called police and said he wanted to stab someone who was irritating him.

Just before the incident, Muroya’s wife had driven to see Morinaga at his home.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Buying Cleaning Products in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Power Spots: The Japanese Way To Recharge Your Mind

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For July 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Tokyo

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

How Discovering Meditation in Japan Helped Me Find Peace

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 26

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Five J-Rock Artists for Anime Fans to Get Into for 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Okinawa

GaijinPot Travel

Adventures

Tokyo Staycation: The Best Summer 2020 Campaigns

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Stylish Interior And Home Decor Shops In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Can I Sue Her?” & “Lockdown Weight”

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 26, 2020

GaijinPot Blog