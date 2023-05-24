Man stabbed while walking to work in Fukuoka

A man in his 20s was stabbed while he was walking to work in Fukuoka on Thursday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8 a.m. in Nishi Ward, NHK reported. The man called 110 and said he had been stabbed from behind by a stranger who then ran away.

Police said the man told them he was walking along the sidewalk when the assailant bumped into him from behind. He said he felt sudden pain on the right side of his lower back and saw blood.

Police said the man was taken to hospital and quoted doctors as saying his wound is not life-threatening.

Police said they are examining street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the assailant. The victim said he couldn't tell if it was a man or woman who attacked him because it happened so quickly.

© Japan Today