Man stabs brother and sister, then leaps to his death from nearby building

A 24-year-old man stabbed his 22-year-old sister and his 18-year-old brother at their residence, then left the house and jumped to his death from a nearby apartment building, on Friday in Higashimura, Tokyo.

According to police, the stabbings occurred at around 6:50 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. The sister, who is a company employee, called 119 and said that her younger brother, who is a high school student, had been stabbed by their older brother.

After stabbing his siblings, the older brother, who was unemployed, ran out of the house. His body was found on the ground outside an apartment building about two kilometers away. Police said he had apparently jumped from the 12th floor of the building.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. His sister sustained knife wounds in her back and left side, while her brother had at least 10 wounds. However, doctors said their wounds were not life-threatening.

The three siblings live with their parents who had both left for work when the incident occurred. Police said the older brother attacked his sister and young brother while they were sleeping on the second floor of their house.

© Japan Today