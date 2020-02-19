Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man stabs mother, then himself in attempted murder-suicide

AKITA

A man stabbed his mother and then himself in an attempted murder-suicide in Yurihonjo, Akita Prefecture, on Wednesday.

According to police, the mother, who is in her 60s, staggered out of her house and collapsed on the ground at around 9:15 a.m., Sankei Shimbun reported. She was bleeding from the neck. A passerby called 110.

When police arrived, they found the woman’s son, who is in his 30s, inside the house where he had apparently stabbed himself in the chest with a kitchen knife.

Both mother and son were taken to hospital and were in a stable condition. Police said the woman told them that her son had stabbed her. Police said they will wait until the son recovers before arresting him on suspicion of attempted murder.

Another thirty-something living at home. That’s completely normal.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

We all know how this started...'Put down the game controller, get off your ass, and go get a job.'

0 ( +0 / -0 )

