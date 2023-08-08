Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man stabs, slashes 2 workers at Tokyo convenience store, flees scene

TOKYO

A man stabbed and slashed two employees at a convenience store in Tokyo before fleeing on a bicycle early Wednesday, police said.

The man, who is wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, stabbed a worker in her 40s in the back and slashed the arm of another employee in his 60s at around 2:30 a.m., causing them severe injuries, police said.

The man, who entered the store in Tokyo's Adachi Ward, stabbed the female employee at the cashier register and attacked the male worker in the backroom. He did not ask for money and left the store empty handed, police said.

Another female employee called the police, saying that a man had entered the store and suddenly attacked the employees, according to the police.

The suspect is described as being 170 to 175 centimeters tall with a shaved head. He wore a bluish jumper, black trousers, and red gloves, the police said.

A man in his 80s, who often shops at the store said, "I was shocked to see police cars this morning when I dropped by to grab breakfast. It's scary something like this happened in my neighborhood."

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

