Man stabs two employees in Gunma supermarket

A man stabbed two employees in a supermarket in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, on Tuesday, police said. The suspect was arrested at the scene and charged with attempted murder, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, the man entered the Beisia Iwagami store just after noon. He pulled out a knife and stabbed two employees - a man and a woman. They were taken to hospital but their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Another employee called 119 and police rushed to the store where they arrested the suspect who is in his 60s. Policer said the man has so fare given no motive for the attack.

