Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man stabs two employees in Gunma supermarket

1 Comment
MAEBASHI, Gunma

A man stabbed two employees in a supermarket in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, on Tuesday, police said. The suspect was arrested at the scene and charged with attempted murder, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, the man entered the Beisia Iwagami store just after noon. He pulled out a knife and stabbed two employees - a man and a woman. They were taken to hospital but their injuries are not life-threatening, police said.

Another employee called 119 and police rushed to the store where they arrested the suspect who is in his 60s. Policer said the man has so fare given no motive for the attack.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Another sexually frustrated man child who succumbed to the summer heat? Loser.

Unarmed knife defense needs to be taught in schools i think

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

Offer

Enjoy a FREE glass of wine and beer!

Tavola36

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo