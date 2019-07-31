Man stabs woman in Daiso store; says he just ‘wanted to kill someone’

Police have arrested a 30-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a woman in the neck at a Daiso 100-yen store in Tokyo’s Hachioji district on Wednesday night.

According to police, the suspect, Yuki Ishino, stabbed a 46-year-old woman shopper in the neck on the second floor of the store at around 6:20 p.m. He used an awl which was on a shelf.

Ishino then went downstairs to the checkout and told the woman at the register that he had just killed someone. Three male employees subdued him until police arrived.

Police quoted Ishino as saying that he wanted to kill someone and the woman just happened to be there.

The woman suffered a serious wound to her neck but was in a stable condition on Thursday.

