Man stabs woman in Daiso store; says he just ‘wanted to kill someone’

Police have arrested a 30-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of attempted murder after he stabbed a woman in the neck at a Daiso 100-yen store in Tokyo’s Hachioji district on Wednesday night.
According to police, the suspect, Yuki Ishino, stabbed a 46-year-old woman shopper in the neck on the second floor of the store at around 6:20 p.m. He used an awl which was on a shelf.
Ishino then went downstairs to the checkout and told the woman at the register that he had just killed someone. Three male employees subdued him until police arrived.
Police quoted Ishino as saying that he wanted to kill someone and the woman just happened to be there.
The woman suffered a serious wound to her neck but was in a stable condition on Thursday.© Japan Today
Nobnaga
wtf is going here ?? is he really serious !! just wanted to kill someone and that women happen to be there, why don't he just kill himself instead would be better than harming other people cuz he wanted to do so. what a mental
oldman_13
I'm telling you, things have changed. Society is in decline, safety cannot be taken for granted anymore.
KariHaruka
Another vile nutjob who should never be allowed back out into society...
I hope that this poor woman makes a full recovery.
pudus
"I'm telling you, things have changed."
and that heat wave is on the grind.... nothing but confrontation is on the horizon
Disillusioned
This scenario repeats itself regularly in Japan. It's been a bit slow this year. A few years ago there was half a dozen in one summer. And, the victims are always women, children or elderly stabbed from behind. The cowardly loons wouldn't dare pick on someone who might fight back. This is not a new thing either. It's been going on for decades in 'Safety Japan'. As I keep saying, Japan is a safe place if you are a middle aged man. However, if you are a child, women or elderly you face the same dangers as any other country with gun control.
kurisupisu
Time to step up morality training in Japan!