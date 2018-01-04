Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man staggers into Kawasaki convenience store after being stabbed

2 Comments
KAWASAKI

A man staggered into a 7-Eleven convenience store in Kawasaki, Kanagawa Prefecture, after being stabbed on Thursday, police said.

According to police, the man, who is in his 40s, entered the store at around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Fuji TV reported. He said he had been stabbed in the chest and asked the store employee to call the police.

The man lost consciousness and was taken to hospital where he remained in a serious condition on Friday.

Police said a witness recounted seeing the victim and another man arguing outside the convenience store prior to the incident.

2 Comments
Damn, 800yen an hour and have to deal with this.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

If someone points a knife at you best to haul arse out of there, or if that is not possible, get something like a chair between you and the attacker. The idea of disarming someone with a knife is foolhardy.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

