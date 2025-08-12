 Japan Today
crime

Man steals over ¥10 mil in cash from pachinko parlor in Fukushima Prefecture

3 Comments
FUKUSHIMA

A man stole over 10 million yen in cash from a pachinko parlor in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima Prefecture, early Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred just after the pachinko parlor had closed at around 2 a.m., NTV reported. Police said a man broke into the office and threatened a male employee in his 20s with what appeared to be a handgun.

The intruder demanded money and fled with the cash. Security camera footage showed the robbery but the man kept his face turned away from the camera.

3 Comments
He will probably go and spend the money in another pachinko place or something daft like that.

Takes a lot of balls to rip off a Pachinko business... won't be surprised to read about a body being found somewhere in Fukushima in the next few weeks. Even if they didn't get a good look at the perp, chances are local thugs will know who did it unless he is actually smart enough to keep his mouth totally shut about it, but that is rare.

I would never condone stealing… but in this case, he’s really only stealing from the real criminals. Pachinko, boat racing, keirin scam cycling etc. bleed people dry, destroying families, draining savings, and turning addiction into a business model.

Exactly ZERO tears should be shed for a pachinko parlor’s losses.

