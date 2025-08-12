Man steals over ¥10 mil in cash from pachinko parlor in Fukushima Prefecture

A man stole over 10 million yen in cash from a pachinko parlor in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima Prefecture, early Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred just after the pachinko parlor had closed at around 2 a.m., NTV reported. Police said a man broke into the office and threatened a male employee in his 20s with what appeared to be a handgun.

The intruder demanded money and fled with the cash. Security camera footage showed the robbery but the man kept his face turned away from the camera.

© Japan Today