Man steals police car after being left alone in back seat

Fukuoka prefectural police have arrested a 51-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of stealing a police patrol car.

According to police, the incident occurred on Oct 14, Kyodo News reported. The man, Kazunari Amimoto, from Yamaguchi Prefecture, had been driving his van along the Kyushu Expressway in Miyama, Fukuoka Prefecture, when he ran out of gasoline at around 4 a.m.

Amimoto got out of his van and began walking. Another motorist called 110 to report that a man was walking along the expressway. An unmarked Kumamoto prefectural patrol car stopped him and officers asked him to wait in the back seat.

The two officers left Amimoto alone in the car with the engine running and red light rotating when they got out to keep traffic moving. Amimoto then got into the driver’s seat and drove off.

After about 20 kilometers, he was stopped by a police car in Kita Ward, Fukuoka. Nobody was injured in the incident.

Amimoto was quoted by police as saying he just wanted to go home.

