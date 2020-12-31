Man subdued by police after trouble at apartment dies

A 39-year-old man died after being subdued by police in his apartment, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday.
Police received a call at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, in which a woman said her son was yelling and threatening violence toward her at their apartment in Katsushika Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Two police officers went to the apartment and as they started questioning the woman’s son, he became agitated and resisted their attempts to calm him down.
The officers said they pinned the man down on a bed by his arms and legs and that he suddenly became limp and lost consciousness. One officer called for an ambulance and the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Police said an autopsy will be carried out Friday to determine the cause of death.
The man's mother, who is in her 70s, was not injured.© Japan Today
dan
Police used unnecessary force?
Quick bow and all is forgiven ?
William Bjornson
She's just watched the police kill her son. SHE'S NOT INJURED??? Perhaps physically whole, but tossed directly into the deepest abyss at the end of her life. This poor woman... are there any social services that will come to help her or is she now marooned in the dark, alone? Not injured? Could even gutshot be worse for a mother?
Do the hustle
There has been quite a few deaths in custody while being restrained by Japanese police in recent years. Is it possible their training is inadequate?
Hiro
@William Bjornson, you make it sound like the son was a saint.
Ma-Hu
@Hiro - I am sure he wasn't a saint. Nobody is. Does that mean he deserved to die? Are those our only options, according to you?