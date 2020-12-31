Man subdued by police after trouble at apartment dies

A 39-year-old man died after being subdued by police in his apartment, the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said Thursday.

Police received a call at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, in which a woman said her son was yelling and threatening violence toward her at their apartment in Katsushika Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Two police officers went to the apartment and as they started questioning the woman’s son, he became agitated and resisted their attempts to calm him down.

The officers said they pinned the man down on a bed by his arms and legs and that he suddenly became limp and lost consciousness. One officer called for an ambulance and the man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said an autopsy will be carried out Friday to determine the cause of death.

The man's mother, who is in her 70s, was not injured.

