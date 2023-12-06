Man suspected of driving into crowd, village office in Ibaraki

A man is suspected of driving a car into a group of people during an event on Wednesday, injuring three, and soon after crashing another car into a nearby village office in eastern Japan, local authorities said.

The car hit the three individuals in their 20s to 40s at the event in front of the Hitachi city office in Ibaraki Prefecture around 1 p.m. before fleeing the scene, according to prefectural police and the fire department. All three remain conscious, they said.

About 30 minutes later, a 53-year-old man crashed a car of a different color into the front entrance of the Tokai village office, located some 15 kilometers from the scene of the earlier incident, the police said, but there were no reported injuries.

The driver, who was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, was arrested on charges of property damage, while also being suspected of involvement in the first incident.

The police are also investigating reports he had a passenger when he drove into the crowd during the first incident.

