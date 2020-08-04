Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man suspected of filming up girl’s skirt jumps to death from 20th-floor apartment

0 Comments
TOKYO

A 52-year-old man who was suspected of filming up a 15-year-old girl’s skirt last month apparently jumped to his death from the balcony of his 20th-floor apartment in Nakano, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6 a.m. Police had arrived at the apartment building to question the man, Sankei Shimbun reported. They spoke to him on the intercom at the entrance and asked him to let them in.

The man asked police to wait while he got dressed. After they didn’t hear from him again, police used a master key to enter the building and went up to the man’s apartment. When they entered his apartment, the man had jumped from the balcony and landed on a third-floor roof covering the courtyard.

He was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Police said the man surfaced as a suspect when store surveillance camera footage showed him using his smartphone to film up the girl’s skirt in a bookstore in Machida on July 24.

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

9 Tips for a More Eco-Responsible Life in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 30, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Navigating Controversial Topics During English Lessons in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Giving Birth In Japan: A Lengthy Yet Salubrious Hospital Stay

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Pork Shogayaki

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 8-9

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Top 5 Must-Watch Anime from Kyoto Animation Studios

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #91: A Never Ending Rainy Season

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Being Vegan in Japan: An Impossible Task?

Savvy Tokyo

Uncategorized

Shosenkyo Gorge

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Japanese Decoded: How To Use Taxis

Savvy Tokyo