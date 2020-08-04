Man suspected of filming up girl’s skirt jumps to death from 20th-floor apartment

A 52-year-old man who was suspected of filming up a 15-year-old girl’s skirt last month apparently jumped to his death from the balcony of his 20th-floor apartment in Nakano, Tokyo, on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6 a.m. Police had arrived at the apartment building to question the man, Sankei Shimbun reported. They spoke to him on the intercom at the entrance and asked him to let them in.

The man asked police to wait while he got dressed. After they didn’t hear from him again, police used a master key to enter the building and went up to the man’s apartment. When they entered his apartment, the man had jumped from the balcony and landed on a third-floor roof covering the courtyard.

He was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Police said the man surfaced as a suspect when store surveillance camera footage showed him using his smartphone to film up the girl’s skirt in a bookstore in Machida on July 24.

