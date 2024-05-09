Man suspected of firing gun in fight on Tokyo road

A man fired what appeared to be a handgun on a Tokyo road on Wednesday after getting into a fight with another driver, police said.

The driver in his 40s was not injured in the incident around 2:40 a.m. in Chofu in the west of the capital. The two got into a scuffle after their vehicles nearly collided, and the man threatened to kill the other driver as he opened fire toward him, according to the police.

The police are searching for the man who fled the scene in a black vehicle on suspicion of attempted murder. He appeared to be in his 40s, with a height of about 170 centimeters, and was wearing a dark-colored cap and glasses.

