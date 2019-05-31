Man suspected of killing 86-year-old wife, then trying to commit suicide

An 86-year-old woman was found dead and her 69-year-old husband critically injured at their home in Ebina, Kanagawa Prefecture, on Thursday. Police believe the husband killed his wife and then tried to commit suicide.

According to police, a caregiver arrived at the apartment of Toshio Urue at around 4:35 p.m. on Thursday, Fuji TV reported. When no one answered the door, the caregiver contacted 119.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they managed to enter Urue’s second-floor apartment through a window and discovered his wife Yukie dead in the living room. Urue was also found collapsed and bleeding from his neck. He was taken to hospital and remained in a critical condition on Friday.

Police said that Urue reportedly told a firefighter at the apartment that he hit his wife on the head with a cooking pot and then slit his throat with a knife.

Yukie was ailing and has had difficulty walking on her own for more than 10 years. When the couple’s relatives couldn’t get in touch with them at their apartment on Thursday, they phoned her caregiver.

