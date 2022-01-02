Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man suspected of killing wife, 11-month-old daughter

KAGOSHIMA

A 28-year-old woman and her 11-month-old daughter have been found dead, while the woman’s 33-year-old husband was found wounded in the bathtub in in their apartment in Kagoshima City.

The bodies are found at around 6:15 p.m. Saturday. The man and his family had been due to visit his mother for the New Year holidays but when they didn't show up, she went to the apartment. Finding it locked, she sought help from a nearby koban (police box).

Police believe the man may have stabbed his wife and child, who were declared dead at the scene, and then tried to kill himself, Sankei Shimbun reported. It appeared he had gotten into the bathtub and then stabbed himself in the neck and chest.

The apartment was locked and the door chain on and police said it was unlikely that anyone entered the second-floor apartment from the outside.

The man is in hospital where his condition was listed as stable on Sunday. Police said they will wait until the man recovers before questioning him.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

I hate to think that a man is able to kill his own 11-month-old daughter. Surely there must be something to keep you from going through with it.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

