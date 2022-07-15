Man suspected of killing wife in June dies in hospital from injuries received in suicide attempt

A 73-year-old man suspected of killing his 70-year-old wife in June has died of injuries he received when he jumped from a building in an apparent suicide attempt in Nagareyama, Chiba Prefecture.

According to police, the body of the man’s wife was found on her bed at her house at around 7:45 a.m. on June 5, Kyodo News reported. She had been stabbed in the neck and was declared dead at the scene.

About 2 1/2 hours earlier, the body of her husband had been found lying on the ground in front of a nearby apartment building. Police said he had apparently jumped from the roof.

The man suffered a broken neck and police had been waiting for him to recover before questioning him. However, he died of his injuries on Thursday.

© Japan Today