Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man suspected of killing woman in apartment above him had trouble with another tenant over noise

1 Comment
OSAKA

A 48-year-old man who is suspected of killing a 21-year-old university student in her apartment and then killing himself by setting fire to his own apartment one floor below in Daito, Osaka Prefecture, last Wednesday, had trouble before with another tenant about noise, according to police.

Police said the suspected killer, a company employee, had arguments with a former tenant about noise he was making in the next-door apartment and banged on his wall several times between March and April, Fuji TV reported. Police said their investigation so far into the murder of university student Momona Yoshioka has not revealed anything to suggest there was a noise dispute between her and her suspected killer. Yoshioka was a fourth-year private university student and lived alone in her apartment.

At around 6:50 a.m. last Wednesday, another tenant in the building called 110 to report hearing a woman screaming. Yoshioka was found collapsed and bleeding inside her apartment. Police said she had several wounds inflicted on her head and was lying face down beside her bed. The bedroom was covered in blood, and a blood-stained crowbar was on the floor. Yoshioka was taken to hospital where she was declared dead.

Police also detected the smell of oil coming from the apartment directly below her where they discovered a fire had destroyed much of the apartment. The man who lived there was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police suspect the man murdered killed Yoshioka and then returned to his apartment which he torched.

An emergency ladder was found connecting the balconies of the suspect’s second-floor apartment and Yoshioka’s on the third floor.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Terrifying last moments for the deceased and tragic for her family.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Well, the walls and ceilings are so thin you can hear your neighbor sneeze. Should of expected that before he moved in.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

So You Want to Start a Blog in Japan?

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel

Shopping Online in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 26-May 9

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Japanese Boost Juices

Savvy Tokyo

Kanto

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #128: Creepy Profiles Encountered On Japanese Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #129: Golden Week Downgraded to Gaman Week Again

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

The Kitchari Cleanse: An Ancient Detox Diet

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

Health

Hospital Stays in Japan: What Can You Expect?

GaijinPot Blog