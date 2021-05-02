Man suspected of killing woman in apartment above him had trouble with another tenant over noise

A 48-year-old man who is suspected of killing a 21-year-old university student in her apartment and then killing himself by setting fire to his own apartment one floor below in Daito, Osaka Prefecture, last Wednesday, had trouble before with another tenant about noise, according to police.

Police said the suspected killer, a company employee, had arguments with a former tenant about noise he was making in the next-door apartment and banged on his wall several times between March and April, Fuji TV reported. Police said their investigation so far into the murder of university student Momona Yoshioka has not revealed anything to suggest there was a noise dispute between her and her suspected killer. Yoshioka was a fourth-year private university student and lived alone in her apartment.

At around 6:50 a.m. last Wednesday, another tenant in the building called 110 to report hearing a woman screaming. Yoshioka was found collapsed and bleeding inside her apartment. Police said she had several wounds inflicted on her head and was lying face down beside her bed. The bedroom was covered in blood, and a blood-stained crowbar was on the floor. Yoshioka was taken to hospital where she was declared dead.

Police also detected the smell of oil coming from the apartment directly below her where they discovered a fire had destroyed much of the apartment. The man who lived there was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police suspect the man murdered killed Yoshioka and then returned to his apartment which he torched.

An emergency ladder was found connecting the balconies of the suspect’s second-floor apartment and Yoshioka’s on the third floor.

