crime

Man suspected of puncturing tires of cars, bicycles

KANAGAWA

Police in Sagamihara, Kanagawa Prefecture, have arrested a 43-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of property destruction involving 35 tires on cars and bicycles being punctured.

According to police, Tetsuya Kohori, who was arrested on Friday, has admitted to puncturing a tire on a car in an apartment parking lot in Chuo Ward at around 5:10 p.m. on Oct 6, Sankei Shimbun reported.　

Police said Kohori, who was identified through street surveillance camera footage, has hinted that he is also responsible for slashing tires on cars and bikes in the area on 35 occasions since mid-September.

