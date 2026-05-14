Man suspected of stealing more than 1,000 toys which he sold at recycling shops

A 24-year-old unemployed man has been arrested in Tokyo on suspicion of stealing toys from a toy store in a large commercial complex and reselling them at recycling shops.

Police said Shu Matsuo, who lives in Yokohama, is suspected of stealing 20 toy trains worth 143,000 yen from the store in Koto Ward on March 9, TV Asahi reported.

Police said Matsuo is believed to have stolen over 1,100 items such as toy trains and dolls this year and resold them on 40 occasions. The estimated loss is at least 1.4 million yen.

During questioning, police said Matsuo admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, "I needed money to play pachinko. I targeted toy shops in the mornings when there were fewer customers and staff."

© Japan Today