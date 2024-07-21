Man threatened by stranger who shows up at his house with knife

Police in Tomakomai, Hokkaido, have arrested a 53-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of threatening to kill another man whose house he showed up at with a knife.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 3:50 p.m. Saturday, broadcaster NTV reported. Police said the man knocked on the front door of the 45-year-old resident of the house and called out through the door that he was going to kill him with a knife.

The resident called police and said "an unknown man with a knife has come to my house.”

When police arrived, the man had gone. However, based on information from a witness who saw the man fleeing, they searched the area and found him.

Police said the man was apparently under the influence of alcohol at the time of his arrest. When questioned, he partially denied the allegations, saying, "It's true that I showed the knife and threatened him, but I never said I would kill him."

