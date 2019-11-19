Man threatens company where he used to work with same fate as Kyoto Animation Co

Police in Osaka have arrested a 51-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of forcible obstruction of business after he called the office of the company where he used to work and threatened them with an arson attack similar to the one carried out against Kyoto Animation Co studio in July.

According to police, the suspect, Naoki Nakjima called the company, which is in Nagoya's Minami Ward, on Nov 14 and said he had a can of gasoline just like the one used in the Kyoto Anime arson attack, and that he would burn the building down.

Immediately after the call, the company, which makes machine parts, contacted police. Nakajima was traced through his cell phone which he used to make the threatening call, police said.

Police said Nakajima has admitted making the call and quoted him as saying he did it to get even with the company because he was bullied when he worked there.

© Japan Today