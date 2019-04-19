Man threatens police officer in 'koban' with box cutter knife; demands handgun

A 52-year-old unemployed man has been arrested after he entered a koban (police box) in Tokyo on Thursday night, threatened a police officer with a box cutter knife and demanded a gun.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8 p.m. in a koban at Ueno Station, Fuji TV reported. Police said the man, Shinya Takeda, whose address is unknown, entered the koban and pulled a box cutter knife out of his bag. He threatened a 47-year-old officer with it, and demanded he hand him his gun.

Two other officers who were present subdued Takeda. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and obstructing police in the performance of their official duties.

Nobody was injured, police said.

Police said Takeda told them he needed money and wanted the gun to commit robberies.

© Japan Today