Man threatens convenience store employee after bungled shoplifting attempt

Police in Sapporo are looking for a man who tried to get away with 25 shoplifted items from a convenience store on Sunday morning.

According to police and local media, the incident occurred at around 2:30 a.m. at a Lawson store in Shiroishi Ward. Police said store surveillance camera footage showed the man come into the store, pick up a shopping basket and then start putting a bento, bread, canned drinks and other items worth about 5,000 yen in it.

When the man hurriedly left the store without paying, a 58-year-old male employee went outside after him. As the man got on his bike, the shopping basket tipped over and the shoplifted items scatted onto the the sidewalk.

The man threatened the employee with a knife and told him to back off or he would kill him. He then got on his bike rode away, with none of the shoplifted items.

© Japan Today