Man throws bodily fluid on teenage girl in Sapporo bookstore

A man threw bodily fluid on a teenage girl in a bookstore in Sapporo on Saturday night.

The incident occurred at around 7:30 p.m. at a used bookstore in Higashi Ward, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. According to police, the girl, who is in her late teens, was browsing alone when she felt something on her back.

When she turned around, she saw a man fleeing the store. Her family contacted the police, reporting that their daughter had been attacked with some kind of liquid.

The man is described as being about 170 centimeters tall and slightly overweight. Police are analyzing nearby surveillance camera footage to try and identify him.

© Japan Today