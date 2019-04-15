Man turns himself in after killing woman at his residence

Police in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 57-year-old man on suspicion of killing a woman in her 50s, with whom he lived, after he turned himself in at a police station on Sunday.

According to police, the man, who is a company employee, went to a police station at around 8:50 a.m. on Sunday and said he had killed someone, Fuji TV reported. Police went to the housing complex in Minami Ward and found a woman unconscious and bleeding from a stab wound.

The victim, who was in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest, was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Police said the man told them the victim was his roommate.

