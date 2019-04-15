Man turns himself in after killing woman at his residence

Police in Sakai, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 57-year-old man on suspicion of killing a woman in her 50s, with whom he lived, after he turned himself in at a police station on Sunday.
According to police, the man, who is a company employee, went to a police station at around 8:50 a.m. on Sunday and said he had killed someone, Fuji TV reported. Police went to the housing complex in Minami Ward and found a woman unconscious and bleeding from a stab wound.
The victim, who was in a state of cardiopulmonary arrest, was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.
Police said the man told them the victim was his roommate.© Japan Today
1 Comment
Login to comment
Peeping_Tom
"Here we have a aging 44 year old woman with a child by another man and a strapping 31 years young Marine. Who's to say that he didn't threaten to leave her, she shanked him in his sleep, then killed herself?"
And what about this thesis, posted just yesterday, regarding this same topic?
I believed in it wholeheartedly; she's a Japanese after all.