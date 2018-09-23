Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man turns himself in over fatal hit-and-run

SAITAMA

An unemployed 52-year-old man turned himself in at a police station over a hit-and-run incident in Chichibu, Saitama Prefecture, in which one woman was killed and another woman seriously injured, police said Sunday.

According to police, the hit-and-run occurred at around 1:35 a.m. Saturday on a national highway. The dead woman was identified as Emiko Nakano, 48. The other woman, Ritsuko Wakabayashi, 44, suffered serious injuries but her condition was stable Sunday.

Police said that after the two women were hit by a car that kept going, Nakano was then run over by a dump truck and another car, which both stopped. The truck driver called police, saying he had hit someone lying on the road.

Police found traces of a third vehicle at the scene and examined street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the vehicle that struck Nakano and her friend.

On Saturday afternoon, Tomoyuki Tamura went to a police station and admitted hitting the women with his car. Tamura, who was charged with reckless driving resulting in death, was quoted by police as saying he had been drinking and fled the scene because he was scared.

