Man turns himself in, saying he killed his mother, dumped her body in mountains

Police in Sapporo said that a 42-year-old unemployed man turned himself in at a police station and confessed to killing his mother and dumping her body in a mountainous area.

According to police, Yusuke Sugimura went to a police station in Sapporo’s Higashi Ward on Thursday afternoon and said he had killed his mother who lived in the town of Tobetsu, on Aug 16, Fuji TV reported. He told police he had taken her body and dropped it from an overpass into a thick grassy area 10 meters below.

Police arrested Sugimura on Friday after finding his mother’s decaying body. No information was given on how the woman, who was in her 70s, died.

Police quoted Sugimura, who lived with his mother, as saying he turned himself in because he was running out of money and didn't know what else to do.

