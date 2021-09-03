Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man turns himself in, saying he killed his mother, dumped her body in mountains

2 Comments
SAPPORO

Police in Sapporo said that a 42-year-old unemployed man turned himself in at a police station and confessed to killing his mother and dumping her body in a mountainous area.

According to police, Yusuke Sugimura went to a police station in Sapporo’s Higashi Ward on Thursday afternoon and said he had killed his mother who lived in the town of Tobetsu, on Aug 16, Fuji TV reported. He told police he had taken her body and dropped it from an overpass into a thick grassy area 10 meters below.

Police arrested Sugimura on Friday after finding his mother’s decaying body. No information was given on how the woman, who was in her 70s, died.

Police quoted Sugimura, who lived with his mother, as saying he turned himself in because he was running out of money and didn't know what else to do.

Another also. What is going on in jland. Stop with families killing each other . Such a sad hole

1 ( +1 / -0 )

42 years old and unemployed…

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Sad. RIP. - Japan is still relatively safe, so to speak. - It appears it is ‘family’, ‘common-law’ relations & ‘acquaintances’ with whom Japanese people really have to worry. Another’ in the rash of “inter-family” violence AND financial desperation in the J news lately:

“68-yr-old man arrested over death of woman he lived with” Sep. 2, 2021 

“Man killed 92-yr-old woman he knew, stealing ¥ from her” Sep. 1, ‘21

“27-yr-old man arrested over sister's death in Kawasaki” - Sep. 1, ‘21

“Couple arrested after mudering 18-yr-old girl” - Aug. 31, ‘21

The following from Sep 3 is under investigation and the culprit is still “to be determined”.

*“68-yr-old woman, 37-yr-old son found stabbed on Kobe street” (TBD)? - Sep. 3, 2021*

0 ( +0 / -0 )

