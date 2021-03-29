Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man uses rope to lower himself from building roof in Pokemon card theft

6 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of theft after he broke into a building in Ikebukuro and stole Pokemon trading cards and cash.

According to police, Kensuke Nakanishi, who works for an IT company, broke into a specialty store selling Pokemon trading cards and video games at around 5 a.m. on March 23, Fuji TV reported. Police said Nakanishi, who belonged to a rock climbing club when he was younger, attached a rope to the rooftop and scaled down to the store on the sixth floor, which was the top floor of the building.

After smashing a window, he stole about 300,000 yen in cash and 80 trading cards, including Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh!, worth approximately one million yen.

Police said Nakanishi, who was arrested on Monday after identifying him through street surveillance camera footage taken outside the building, has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I thought I could sell the cards for a high price and I was in debt.”

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Login to comment

Mission Pokemon!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Before smashing the window he said, "Pikachu, I see you!"

1 ( +1 / -0 )

This is a more interesting story than anything hollywood can come up with.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

" Man uses rope to lower himself from building roof in Pokemon card theft "

Just like in the movies! He used a rope!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The problem I know have , to determine who is more stupid, that quickly caught robber or all the potential buyers, willing to pay about a million for some small cards with printed Pokémon pictures on it. lol

0 ( +0 / -0 )

You just can't make this up.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

How Did Cherry Blossom Viewing Start in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 22-28

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 12

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

How To Spring Clean Your Wardrobe

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

10 Irresistible Sakura-Flavored Treats To Try This Spring

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 29-April 4

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Jiko Bukken: Reasonable Rent and Apartment ‘Incidents’

GaijinPot Blog

Shimane

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #124: Learn How To Grow Mushroom Bonsai

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 13

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Preparing Your Child to Walk to School in Japan Without You

Savvy Tokyo