" Man uses rope to lower himself from building roof in Pokemon card theft "

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of theft after he broke into a building in Ikebukuro and stole Pokemon trading cards and cash.

According to police, Kensuke Nakanishi, who works for an IT company, broke into a specialty store selling Pokemon trading cards and video games at around 5 a.m. on March 23, Fuji TV reported. Police said Nakanishi, who belonged to a rock climbing club when he was younger, attached a rope to the rooftop and scaled down to the store on the sixth floor, which was the top floor of the building.

After smashing a window, he stole about 300,000 yen in cash and 80 trading cards, including Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh!, worth approximately one million yen.

Police said Nakanishi, who was arrested on Monday after identifying him through street surveillance camera footage taken outside the building, has admitted to the allegation and quoted him as saying, “I thought I could sell the cards for a high price and I was in debt.”

