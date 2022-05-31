Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man wanted for beating girlfriend in Tokyo in March arrested in Okinawa

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo said Tuesday that a 27-year-old man wanted on suspicion of beating his girlfriend at a hotel in March has been arrested in Okinawa.

According to police, Suguru Nozawa, of no fixed address or occupation, is accused of assaulting his girlfriend, who is in her 20s, at a hotel in Tokyo’s Chiyoda Ward at around 5 a.m. on March 23, Kyodo News reported. Police said the woman was beaten about the head and face more than 20 times. Police quoted doctors as saying she suffered severe facial injuries which will take about six months to heal.

Police said the victim told them Nozawa was drunk and started beating her after they had an argument. Nozawa fled after the assault and was placed on a nationwide wanted list by police. He was detained after he was seen on surveillance camera footage at a hotel in Okinawa and brought back to Tokyo on Monday.

