crime

Man wanted on suspicion of killing son found dead on expressway

5 Comments
CHIBA

The body of a 46-year-old man wanted on suspicion of killing his 20-year-old son has been found on an expressway in Chiba Prefecture. Police said the body was found on the Higashi-Kanto Expressway in Katori City, Chiba Prefecture, at around 7:30 a.m. Monday, Fuji TV reported.

The man apparently jumped from an overpass onto the expressway. His car was found parked nearby. He was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Police had been looking for him since his son, Satoshi Kanai, a university student, was found on the floor in the living room, bleeding from a head wound, at the family home in Yotsukaido, Chiba Prefecture, on Sunday morning.

Kanai’s mother returned home at around 1 a.m. Sunday and was unable to open the door, so she called 110. When police entered the home, they found Kanai’s body. A metal tool, believed to have inflicted his head wound, was found near the body. Kanai was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kanai lived with his parents and 17-year-old brother who was out for the night but has been confirmed to be alright. However, there was no trace of Kanai’s father.

The woman told police that when she left the house at around 6 p.m. Saturday, her husband and her oldest son were at home and everything seemed normal.

Police said they do not know yet what might have prompted the man to kill his son, but did say that between November 2015 and July 2017, his wife had consulted police twice about trouble at home.

Violent Dad! He should have just walked out never to be seen again,,, very sad...

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Poor mom (and brother). In one day she lost her child and husband. That's hard enough when it's an accident, and this doesn't appear to be an accident.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Police said they do not know yet what might have prompted the man to kill his son

Well, nobody will ever know now !

And this is terrible for the mother and the brother who above losing someone, will never understand why...

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Violent Dad! He should have just walked out never to be seen again,,, very sad...

How do you know the father didn't save his family from a violent son?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Reckless comment.

Who saved who from what?

simply don't know.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

