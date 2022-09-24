Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man wanted for murder of 92-year-old resident of nursing home believed to be in Hokkaido

TOKYO

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department said Saturday that a 50-year-old man who has been placed on a nationwide wanted list on suspicion of killing a 92-year-old woman in a nursing home, is believed to be in Hokkaido.

According to police, Takashi Kikuchi was seen on surveillance camera footage at Tsukuba Station in Ibaraki Prefecture, boarding a train for JR Morioka Station in Iwate Prefecture on Sept 17, Kyodo News reported. He then took a bullet train for Hokkaido.

Kikuchi is suspected of killing Yoko Yamanobe who was found lying on her side in her bed, bleeding from a head wound at around 7:20 a.m. on the morning of Sept 16 at the nursing home in Kita Ward. She was taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed that parts of her upper body had been scalded with hot water and that her arms had been broken.

Police said Kikuchi, who worked at the care facility and was on duty on the night of Sept 15, did not show up for work on the 16th. Police said 820,000 yen was withdrawn from the victim’s bank account and that surveillance camera footage in a Shibuya convenience store showed Kikuchi using an ATM card on the morning of Sept 16 before he left Tokyo.

