Man sought over murder of mother, grandmother found dead in apparent suicide

A 25-year-old man being sought by police for questioning over the murders of his 50-year-old mother and 74-year-old grandmother at their house in Ibara, Okayama Prefecture, on Monday, has been found dead in a river in Oita Prefecture after having apparently committed suicide.

Police said the man’s body was found floating in a river Monday afternoon beneath a bridge in Kokonoe, Oita Prefecture, Kyodo News reported. Police believe he jumped to his death. On Wednesday, police confirmed he was the man they were looking for.

Police had been looking for him since Takafumi Miyamoto, 77, a company employee, discovered the bodies his wife, Sachie, and his daughter Chisono Ando collapsed inside their home on Monday. Both women were beaten to death with a metal baseball bat that was left at the scene, police said. Sachie’s body was in the kitchen, while Ando’s was in the bathroom.

A family car was missing and police believe the suspect, who lived separately near the house, took it. Police said clothes belonging to the grandson, with bloodstains, was left at his residence.

The car was found in a parking lot near JR Fukuyama Station in Fukushima, Hiroshima Prefecture, on Monday. Police said station surveillance camera footage showed the grandson boarding a train for JR Hakata Station.

Police said an autopsy showed the body had been in the water for a few days and added they are trying to trace the man’s movements after he left Hakata Station.

© Japan Today