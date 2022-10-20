Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man wanted over murder of wife found dead in apparent suicide

0 Comments
OSAKA

The body of a man wanted be police on suspicion of killing his wife in Uji, Kyoto Prefecture, earlier this month, has been found in a river in Hirakata, Osaka Prefecture, after he apparently killed himself.

According to police, the body of the man, which was found at the edge of the Yodogawa River on Oct 17, was identified Thursday as Tetsuya Okimura, 45, a company employee, who had been wanted for questioning over the death of his wife Akiko Okimura, a caregiver, Kyodo News reported. Police said an autopsy revealed that the man had drowned on or around Oct 12 and that they believed he jumped into the river.

Okimura’s body was found about 25 kilometers from where the body of his wife was found in her minicar parked alongside a river at around 5:30 p.m. on Oct 12. An autopsy revealed that she had been strangled to death.

Police said the woman was found inside the locked vehicle after they received a call from a man claiming to have killed his wife. He also said that he would turn himself in but he never contacted police again.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Discover Monks, Mountains and More on the Japan Heritage Official Website

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Letters from Japan: ‘New Normal At The Office’

Savvy Tokyo

5 Charming Tokyo Shopping Streets For a Taste of Local Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Good Money, Better Job Opportunities in Japan for October

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Horror Films you HAVE to watch this Halloween

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 17-23

Savvy Tokyo

Follow the Blue Line: Five Must-Ride National Cycling Routes in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Great Places to Go Glamping in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Where to Find Good Jamaican Jerk Dishes in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Soni Highlands

GaijinPot Travel

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Autumn

Savvy Tokyo