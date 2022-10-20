Man wanted over murder of wife found dead in apparent suicide

The body of a man wanted be police on suspicion of killing his wife in Uji, Kyoto Prefecture, earlier this month, has been found in a river in Hirakata, Osaka Prefecture, after he apparently killed himself.

According to police, the body of the man, which was found at the edge of the Yodogawa River on Oct 17, was identified Thursday as Tetsuya Okimura, 45, a company employee, who had been wanted for questioning over the death of his wife Akiko Okimura, a caregiver, Kyodo News reported. Police said an autopsy revealed that the man had drowned on or around Oct 12 and that they believed he jumped into the river.

Okimura’s body was found about 25 kilometers from where the body of his wife was found in her minicar parked alongside a river at around 5:30 p.m. on Oct 12. An autopsy revealed that she had been strangled to death.

Police said the woman was found inside the locked vehicle after they received a call from a man claiming to have killed his wife. He also said that he would turn himself in but he never contacted police again.

