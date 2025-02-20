Man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting girl under 10 in park

Police in Hokuto, Hokkaido, have arrested a 41-year-old man on suspicion of sexually assaulting a girl under the age of 10 at a park last year.

Police said the suspect, a company employee Nanae town, is accused of sexually assaulting the girl at around 2:30 p.m. on August 4, 2024, Hokkaido Broadcasting Corp reported. The girl was playing alone in the park at the time.

According to the police, the man and the girl did not know each other. The girl was not injured, police said.

The incident came to light after the girl told her mother that a stranger molested her. The mother immediately called police.

Police said the suspect, who has admitted to the allegation, was arrested on Wednesday after an examination of surveillance camera footage.

