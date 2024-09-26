Man wearing only underwear jumps from hotel balcony as police come to arrest him

A 26-year-old man suspected of violating the Road Traffic Law jumped from the balcony of a room on the third floor of a hotel in Kobe on Thursday after police came to arrest him.

The man was shirtless and wearing only underwear when police knocked on the door of his room at the hotel in Tarumi Ward at around 7:20 a.m., NHK reported. He jumped from the balcony to the ground 10 meters below and ran away.

Police said they had a warrant to arrest the man for driving a car and motorcycle without a license in mid-August. He is also suspected of being part of an anonymous, mobile crime group (Anryu), which is connected through social networking sites.

Regarding the situation at the time of the man’s escape, police explained that 11 officers were deployed in various positions in and around the hotel, but they did not anticipate that the suspect would jump from the balcony.

Police are questioning a woman in her 20s who was in the hotel room with the man.

