 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Man wearing only underwear jumps from hotel balcony as police come to arrest him

1 Comment
KOBE

A 26-year-old man suspected of violating the Road Traffic Law jumped from the balcony of a room on the third floor of a hotel in Kobe on Thursday after police came to arrest him.

The man was shirtless and wearing only underwear when police knocked on the door of his room at the hotel in Tarumi Ward at around 7:20 a.m., NHK reported. He jumped from the balcony to the ground 10 meters below and ran away.

Police said they had a warrant to arrest the man for driving a car and motorcycle without a license in mid-August. He is also suspected of being part of an anonymous, mobile crime group (Anryu), which is connected through social networking sites.

Regarding the situation at the time of the man’s escape, police explained that 11 officers were deployed in various positions in and around the hotel, but they did not anticipate that the suspect would jump from the balcony.

Police are questioning a woman in her 20s who was in the hotel room with the man.

© Japan Today

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

Niseko Green Season

1 Comment
Login to comment

He is also suspected of being part of an anonymous, mobile crime group (Anryu), which is connected through social networking sites.

Ah ok that makes more sense than what the actual warrant is for.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

man jumps from hotel balcony wearing only underwear as police come to arrest him

so ELEVEN officers had the hotel surrounded but now they've got to check street cctv to found out where he went...

in his pants!!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Everything You Need To Know About The My Number Card

GaijinPot Blog

10 Japanese Dramas on Netflix to Study Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Coding Club’s Code Quest Camps 2024

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Explore Tokyo Coding Club’s Fall Classes for Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Kinchakuda Manjushage Park

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

A Weekend Itinerary in Fukui: Dinosaurs, Rainbows and Surf

GaijinPot Blog

10 Things to Consider Before Getting a Pet in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Jobs Outside the Big Cities of Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Counting The Yen: Cost Of Giving Birth in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

How to Avoid Being Bad Tourists in Japan: Essential Dos and Don’ts

GaijinPot Blog