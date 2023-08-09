Man who asked homeowner to let him in because snake was on the loose arrested for robbing house

Police in Sendai, Miyagi Prefecture, have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of stealing about 3.7 million yen in cash from a house in April.

According to police, the incident occurred on April 25. Shota Konno, a company employee, convinced the elderly woman who lives in the house in Izumi Ward, to let him inside by lying that “a snake had escaped,” local media reported.

While in the house, Konno stole approximately 3.7 million yen in cash and left. Police did not say how long Konno was in the house or how he knew where the woman kept her cash.

Police said Konno was detained after street surveillance camera footage showed his car outside the woman's house at the time of the robbery.

There have been eight cases involving a man pleading to enter homes, using different reasons, in Izumi Ward since April, according to police.

Konno has denied the allegations and was quoted by police as saying, “I can’t remember anything that happened four months ago.”

