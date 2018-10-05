Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Man who bolted when police came to arrest him turns himself in

IBARAKI

A man who fled from his parents' house in Chikusei, Ibaraki Prefecture, on Sept 26, when police came to arrest him for assault, has turned himself in at a police station.

According to police, Yuki Hirasawa, 20, a company employee, visited his grandparents’ home in Yuki City at around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday and asked them to take him to police, Sankei Shimbun reported.

Hirasawa is accused of assaulting a 23-year-old man on Aug 16. The man, who got into a fight with Hirasawa, was hit in the head with a beer mug at a karaoke club.

Five police officers had gone to Hirasawa’s house at around 5:40 a.m. on Sept 26 to arrest him. While the officers were speaking with Hirasawa’s mother on the intercom, he jumped from the second floor balcony and ran away from the back of the house. He was wearing only a gray T-shirt and navy shorts, and was barefoot. His smartphone and wallet were left behind in his room.

Police are questioning Hirasawa about his movements during the seven days he was on the run.

Why do Japanese police seem to have so much trouble with suspects fleeing?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

